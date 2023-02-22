Hardaway (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
THJ missed the final two games heading into the All-Star break after tweaking his hamstring, but it appears he'll be back in action Thursday evening. His return will likely result in Reggie Bullock heading back to the second unit, and Theo Pinson's minutes should dip.
