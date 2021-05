Hardaway (ankle) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Kings, but it looks like it will only be a one-game absence for the Michigan product. Buoyed by a 42-point outburst against the Pistons on Thursday, Hardaway has averaged 22.5 points and 3.3 made three-pointers over his last four games.