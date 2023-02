Hardaway won't return to Saturday's game against the Kings due to right hamstring tightness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The loss of Hardaway will hurt Dallas' offense in a big way, but the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic can cover Hardaway's contributions. Hardaway's status for Monday's matchup against Minnesota is currently unclear, but Dallas figures to provide an update on the shooting guard after Saturday's contest or sometime Sunday.