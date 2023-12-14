Hardaway (back) is available for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Hardaway was deemed probable for Thursday's matchup due to back spasms, so it isn't very surprising that he'll be able to suit up once again. In his return from a one-game absence Tuesday against the Lakers, he tallied 32 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes.
