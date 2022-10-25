Hardaway (foot) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Hardaway was initially deemed doubtful for the contest but has now officially been removed from consideration due to foot soreness. Facundo Campazzo, Theo Pinson and Jaden Hardy are among the candidates to absorb some of his minutes against New Orleans.
