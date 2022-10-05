Hardaway (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Hardaway deemed himself 100 percent healthy following February foot surgery, but he'll still sit out the first preseason contest due to an abundance of caution. The veteran guard's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Magic.
