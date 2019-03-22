Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Out for season
Hardaway won't play again this season due to a stress reaction in his left tibia, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway injured his leg in Wednesday's loss to Portland. With the Mavericks out of the playoff picture and the season winding down the team has no reason to play Hardaway through injury or to rush him back yet this season. Look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson to pick up some extra minutes in the final games this season while Hardaway is out.
