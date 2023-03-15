Hardaway (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs.

The Mavs backcourt will be quite thin Wednesday night with Kyrie Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) set to join THJ on the sidelines, so expect big minutes for Jaden Hardy and Josh Green with the offense running through Hardy and Christian Wood. Justin Holiday could also be headed for a spot start, which would put him on the radar as a potential streamer in deep leagues.