Hardaway ended Friday's 115-90 victory over Miami with eight points (1-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Hardaway had one of his worst shooting performances of the season, and to make things even more complicated, he didn't stand out in any other category to salvage what was an awful fantasy performance. This game marked Hardaway's return from a left ankle sprain, and given how successful he's been of late before the injury, his starting role shouldn't be in jeopardy just for one game. He is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three in January.