Hardaway compiled five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando.

Hardaway left Monday's contest early with a left hip strain but was cleared to play Wednesday. After hitting two of his first three shot attempts, he went cold and missed his final seven tries of the game. The 30-year-old has never been a high-efficiency shooter but it has gotten worse through his first nine contests this year as he's made just 31.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.