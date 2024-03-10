Hardaway racked up 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 142-124 win over the Pistons.

Hardaway was sharp from deep Saturday, and he continued his trend of launching shots, as the 31-year-old is averaging 9.8 field-goal attempts in 18.7 minutes across his last six games. He is shooting just 33.9 percent over that span, partially due to his aggressive shot-seeking nature, which caps his workload when Dallas is healthy. That being said, Hardaway showcases the ability to help power an offense when hot, and he began building momentum Saturday.