Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 20 in spot start
Hardaway scored 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.
Getting the start in place of Seth Curry (illness/ankle), Hardaway took full advantage of a matchup with Golden State's injury-ravaged roster to tie his season scoring high. The 27-year-old guard should return to the bench once Curry gets healthy.
