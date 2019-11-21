Hardaway scored 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.

Getting the start in place of Seth Curry (illness/ankle), Hardaway took full advantage of a matchup with Golden State's injury-ravaged roster to tie his season scoring high. The 27-year-old guard should return to the bench once Curry gets healthy.