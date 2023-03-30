Hardaway supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Making his second straight start, Hardaway delivered more than 20 points for the first time since March 11. The veteran wing continues to light it up from the outside, going 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) on three-point attempts over the last three games and averaging 3.3 threes a game through 11 contests in March along with 14.6 points, 3.0 boards and 1.9 assists.