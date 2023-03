Hardaway provided 21 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-126 loss to Phoenix.

The veteran wing is adapting well to his new sixth-man role. Hardaway has scored at least 16 points in four of the last five contests while coming off the bench, averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 threes in 27.2 minutes a game and shooting a blistering 59.5 percent (22-for-37) from beyond the arc.