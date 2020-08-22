Hardaway had 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 130-122 loss to the Clippers.
Hardaway continued his strong play, pouring in another 22 points including four triples. Luka Doncic (ankle) was unable to finish the game and should he be forced to miss Game 4 on Sunday, Hardaway would likely see an uptick in his offensive opportunities.
