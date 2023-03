Hardaway (illness) is probable for Sunday's clash against the Hornets.

Hardaway has missed the past two games due to an illness but should return Sunday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.5 minutes. His presence could result in fewer minutes for Jaden Hardy, Reggie Bullock, Justin Holiday and Josh Green.