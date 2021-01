Hardaway (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Hardaway recently returned from a strained groin, but he's still feeling some soreness after playing Monday against the Raptors. He also struggled mightily in that game, going 0-for-12 from the field. Prior to that, he was on a three-game stretch where he was averaging 25.3 points on 52.8 percent shooting.