Hardaway chalked up 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Dallas' 136-125 victory against Toronto on Wednesday.

Hardaway has hit a major slump in the month of February, averaging just 10.6 points on 35.3 percent shooting, compared to 18.3 points on 42.3 percent shooting prior. While Kyrie Irving (thumb) has been in and out of the lineup since Dec. 11, his Feb. 5 return has resulted in a significant reduction in minutes for Hardaway. With the addition of P.J. Washington via trade Feb. 8 and the return of Dante Exum (knee), expect the 31-year-old to see a decline in minutes moving forward.