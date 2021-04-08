Hardaway delivered 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Rockets.

Hardaway has settled himself as a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Mavericks, and while he has cracked the starting lineup from time to time, most of his contributions have come as a second-unit weapon. The former Michigan product has surpassed the 15-point plateau in three games in a row and has scored in double digits in 12 of his last 13 appearances (three starts), so his contributions as a scorer and three-point shooter are something that can be useful across all formats.