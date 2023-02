Hardaway provided 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-114 victory over the Kings.

Hardaway turned in his besting rebounding performance since Jan. 26 by securing all seven rebounds on the defensive end. He's off to a strong start to February, averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists through five contests.