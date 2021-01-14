Hardaway totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 win over the Hornets.

Hardaway finished second on the team in scoring behind Luka Doncic despite the less than stellar shooting performance. Over his last four games, he has alternated 30-point games with games under 20 points.