Hardaway totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 win over the Hornets.
Hardaway finished second on the team in scoring behind Luka Doncic despite the less than stellar shooting performance. Over his last four games, he has alternated 30-point games with games under 20 points.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Receives second straight start•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shifts back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Mavericks-Pelicans postponed•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes off for 36•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Back in starting five•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Could remain in sixth man role•