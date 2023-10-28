Hardaway contributed 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Friday's 125-120 win over the Nets.

Hardaway lives and dies by his scoring ability, and he delivered a strong performance here despite coming off the bench. He's better suited to operate with the second unit or as a floor space alongside the backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but either way, Hardaway will be valuable in fantasy as long as he can score the rock with some decent degree of consistency.