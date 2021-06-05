Hardaway recorded 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Hardaway didn't do anything outside scoring but at least was effective in that department, and he reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the series. He's settled in as Dallas' second-best scoring threat behind Luka Doncic and is averaging 18.0 points while shooting an impressive 45.8 percent from three-point range during the series.