Hardaway notched 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Hardaway has started six games in a row and has emerged as the Mavericks' second-best scoring alternative in that stretch, scoring at least 20 points in all but one game and draining at least three treys each time. He's ending the season on a strong note, averaging 25.0 points and shooting 48.4 percent from deep during that six-game span.