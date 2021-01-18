Hardaway (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
A strained left groin kept Hardaway out of Sunday's loss to Chicago, but there's a chance he'll be able to return to action on the second half of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on Hardaway's status following shootaround in the morning.
