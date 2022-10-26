Hardaway (foot) is questionable for Thursday's contest in Brooklyn.

Hardaway was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to New Orleans due to right foot soreness, but he'll have a chance to return Thursday. In two appearances this season, the reserve wing has totaled 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 51 minutes. However, if he remains out for a second straight game, expect Facundo Campazzo and Josh Green to see increased roles off the bench.