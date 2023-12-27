Hardaway is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness.
Hardaway is a late addition to the injury report after waking up feeling under the weather. This is bad timing for Dallas, as Luka Doncic (quadriceps) is questionable to play and Kyrie Irving (heel) remains out. The good news for Dallas is that Josh Green (elbow) has been upgraded to questionable.
