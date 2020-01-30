Hardaway (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Rockets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

While it is unclear when Hardway picked up the injury, the wing is now in danger of missing his fourth game this season. Making matters worse, Dallas may be without two starters on Friday against the Rockets, as Luka Doncic (ankle) will not be traveling with the team to Houston. Look for Seth Curry to see extended opportunity on the floor, especially if Hardaway is also forced to miss Friday's contest.