Hardaway is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness.
Hardaway returned from a one-game absence due to a calf injury during Friday's win over the Lakers, but he was a late addition to Monday's injury report due to his illness. If he's sidelined against Memphis, Josh Green and Justin Holiday should see increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Set to play against Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Iffy for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Full practice participant•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable with bruised calf•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes for team-high 23 points•