Hardaway is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a strained left groin.

Hardaway has emerged from Friday's loss to the Bucks with an injury. He's been a key contributor for the Mavericks this season, and especially lately with a significant portion of the team sidelined due to health and safety protocols. If Hardaway doesn't play Sunday, Trey Burke, Tyrell Terry, Josh Green and Wes Iwundu are all candidates to see extra minutes.