Hardaway is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a strained left groin.
Hardaway has emerged from Friday's loss to the Bucks with an injury. He's been a key contributor for the Mavericks this season, and especially lately with a significant portion of the team sidelined due to health and safety protocols. If Hardaway doesn't play Sunday, Trey Burke, Tyrell Terry, Josh Green and Wes Iwundu are all candidates to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Contributes 22 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Puts up 16 shots in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Receives second straight start•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shifts back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Mavericks-Pelicans postponed•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes off for 36•