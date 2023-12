Hardaway (back) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Lakers.

Hardaway is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to back spasms. Seth Curry started in his place Monday, but he and Derrick Jones (quad) combined for just 11 points. Jaden Hardy provided the spark with 19 points in his absence, and could be a candidate to reprise a key role if Hardaway can't suit up Tuesday.