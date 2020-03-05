Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable vs. Memphis
Hardaway is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies with a left shoulder contusion, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's overtime win over the Pelicans, though he still played 39 minutes and finished with 18 points, four assists and one rebound. His availability should clear up closer to game time Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...