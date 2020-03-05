Play

Hardaway is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies with a left shoulder contusion, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's overtime win over the Pelicans, though he still played 39 minutes and finished with 18 points, four assists and one rebound. His availability should clear up closer to game time Friday.

