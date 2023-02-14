Hardaway (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Hardaway sat out Monday's loss to the Timberwolves, and Wednesday marks Dallas' final game before the All-Star break. The Mavs could have a skeleton crew, as Reggie Bullock (illness) and Christian Wood (illness) are also questionable.
