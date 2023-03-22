Hardaway is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness.

Hardaway wasn't on the Mavericks' initial injury report, but he's still dealing with the non-COVID illness that also made him a late addition to Monday's injury report. He tallied two points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Monday against the Grizzlies, and although his production wasn't what he's been used to, it wouldn't be surprising to see him log ample minutes if he's cleared to play again Wednesday.