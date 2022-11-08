Hardaway (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

It seemed like Hardaway's injury may have been worse, but there's a chance he'll be able to play as soon as Wednesday. Christian Wood (knee) has already been ruled out, so the Mavericks could end up quite shorthanded for the matchup. An absence to Hardaway could mean more minutes for Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith.