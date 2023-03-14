Hardaway is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs due to a left calf contusion.

Hardaway is part of a significant injury report for Dallas. Kyrie Irving (foot) and Christian Wood (foot) are also questionable, while Luka Doncic (thigh) remains out. Fantasy managers should check in before tipoff, but extra minutes could continue to be in store for Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and other wings.