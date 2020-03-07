Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable with illness
Hardaway (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.
Hardaway seems to have recovered from his bruised left shoulder, but he may still be sidelined, as he's picked up an illness. If he's out again, Justin Jackson could once more see an expanded role, especially if Dorian Finney-Smith (hip, questionable) is out too.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable vs. Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 26 versus Bulls•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Logs 17 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Explodes for 33 points again•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.