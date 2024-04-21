Hardaway (illness) is working out before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off versus the Clippers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Hardaway appears to be trending in the right direction, but his status will need to be monitored. Afseth's exact wordage is that Hardaway "went through a pre-game workout," so more details could come to light during team warm-ups closer to game time.