Hardaway chipped in 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hardaway made his presence known from beyond the arc in this one, as Wednesday marked his most made triples since Dec. 12 against Oklahoma City. The Michigan product has now scored 20 or more points in five of his 11 December appearances.