Hardaway racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 127-104 win over the Pacers.

Hardaway made his first start after three appearances off the bench, finishing as one of four starters and six Mavericks players to surpass the double-digit scoring mark. Hardaway has tallied 10 or more points in seven of his last 10 contests.