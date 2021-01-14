Hardaway is starting Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
It initially appeared Hardaway would be coming off the bench Wednesday, but the Mavericks posted conflicting lineups, and he ended up receiving the nod. The 28-year-old will attempt to build off his 36-point performance from Saturday.
