Hardaway will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Hardaway drew back-to-back starts due to Dallas' lengthy injury report, but he'll slide back to a bench role Saturday with Derrick Jones back in action. Despite his bench status, it's likely Hardaway will find himself near the 30-minute mark due to the absences of Kyrie Irving (thumb) and Dante Exum (knee).