Hardaway will continue to start at shooting guard Sunday in the Mavericks' game against the Rockets, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Though Seth Curry is back in action following a two-game absence due to an illness, he'll be reintegrated in the mix in a bench role, allowing Hardaway to make a third consecutive start. Hardaway took advantage of his prior two starting chances, piling up 36 points and eight assists between the contests while nailing 12 of his 15 shots from the field, including an 8-for-9 mark from downtown.