Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Returns to opener
Hardaway (ankle) returned to Wednesday's opener against Washington, freelance writer Eddie Sefko reports.
Hardaway was able to return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards after exiting briefly due to an awkward fall at the start of the second quarter. There's a chance that Hardaway could have some ankle discomfort going forward, though it's unlikely that he'll be forced to miss any games as a result.
