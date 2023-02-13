Hardaway (hamstring) is out for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves.
This will mark Hardaway's fifth missed contest of the season. The likes of Theo Pinson, Reggie Bullock and Jaden Hardy emerge as candidates to receive more usage Monday against Minnesota. Hardaway's next chance to return to Dallas' lineup comes Wednesday in Denver.
