Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 10 points in Saturday's loss
Hardaway had 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 loss to the Grizzlies.
Hardaway played through an illness but struggled badly in this one. He remains the team's second option offensively behind Luka Doncic, so expect Hardaway to try to bounce back during Monday's matchup with the Nets.
