Hardaway supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and one rebound in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over the Rockets.

Hardaway has gone cold in recent games, and his minutes suffered Tuesday as a result. Over his last three games, Hardaway is shooting 30.6 percent from the field. Hardaway is on pace for his highest scoring average since 2018-19 with 16.8 points per game this season, so it's just a matter of time before positive regression kicks in.