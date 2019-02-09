Hardaway produced 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the Bucks.

Hardaway drew the start but was inefficient once again. He has combined to score 24 points on 28 field goal attempts while providing as many turnover as assists (four) across his first two games with the Mavericks. He'll look to redeem himself during Sunday's showing versus the Trail Blazers.