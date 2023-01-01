Hardaway ended with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 victory over the Spurs.

Hardaway looked impressive in the beginning of December, with an average of 25.0 points per contest over his first four games of the month, and while he continues to produce as a starter, his numbers have plummeted of late. His streaky nature has been in full display of late, reaching the 20-point mark twice in his last six games but also putting up less than 15 points thrice during that span.