Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 15 in loss
Hardaway posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Houston.
Hardaway didn't seem to be too troubled by the back problem which had threatened to sideline him, as he tied his high in points over his last six games. On the year, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
